Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $53.02, demonstrating a -1.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.21% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 40.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.76 billion, up 26.77% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.94 per share and a revenue of $16.04 billion, representing changes of +42.65% and +23.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 163.18% higher within the past month. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.69. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.03.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

