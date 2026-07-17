Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) was down 2.04% at $104.05. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 16.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.32%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1, showcasing a 17.65% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.34 billion, up 36.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $30.72 billion, which would represent changes of +26.14% and +30.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% lower within the past month. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.63 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.37 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that SE has a PEG ratio of 0.8. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.