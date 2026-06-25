Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $89.01, demonstrating a -4.03% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 0.76% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 2.57%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.03, showcasing a 21.18% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.34 billion, up 36.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $30.72 billion, indicating changes of +28.88% and +30.84%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.88. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.07.

We can additionally observe that SE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.