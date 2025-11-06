Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $153.56, demonstrating a -2.66% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.84%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.9%.

The company's stock has dropped by 18.13% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 11, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.03, up 90.74% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.97 billion, up 39.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.84 per share and a revenue of $23.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +128.57% and +36.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.26% lower within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 41.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.76.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

