Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $98.96, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.02% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.38%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.77%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.58, signifying an 866.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.08 billion, reflecting a 18.06% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $16.32 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.06% and +25.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.78% lower. At present, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.19.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

