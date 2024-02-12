Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $43.54, demonstrating a +0.07% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

The the stock of company has risen by 21.23% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 96%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.59 billion, reflecting a 17.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 31.58% downward. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 32.97, so one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

