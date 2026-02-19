Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) ended the recent trading session at $114.34, demonstrating a +1.38% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

The company's stock has dropped by 6.89% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 3, 2026. On that day, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.9 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.16%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.78 billion, indicating a 36.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $23.44 billion, indicating changes of +111.9% and +38.34%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.7% lower within the past month. As of now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.62.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

