Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) standing at $111.63, reflecting a +0.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.

The company's stock has dropped by 0.15% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.78, up 7900% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.65 billion, indicating a 30.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.24.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

