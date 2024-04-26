Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $62.86, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 16.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.36, down 40.98% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.8 billion, indicating a 28.29% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share and a revenue of $16.04 billion, representing changes of +35.29% and +23.49%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.15. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.63.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 62, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.