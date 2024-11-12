Sea Limited Sees Strong Q3 Growth Across All Sectors

Sea (SE) has released an update.
Sea Limited reported a robust performance in the third quarter of 2024, with total revenue soaring by 30.8% compared to last year, reaching $4.3 billion. The company’s e-commerce arm, Shopee, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA and significant growth in Asia and Brazil, while its digital financial services and gaming sectors also demonstrated strong year-on-year progress. This impressive growth has translated into a net income of $153.3 million, a significant turnaround from a loss in the same quarter last year.
