Sea Limited (SE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Sea Limited SE is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has widened by 8 cents to 75 cents per share over the past 30 days. Sea reported a loss of 88 cents in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $3.03 billion, indicating 4.83% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters while missing the same in the remaining, the average earnings surprise being 4.57%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play for Q4 Results

Sea Limited has been suffering from a challenging macroeconomic environment, raging inflation, rising interest rates, a strong U.S. dollar and a reversal of pandemic trends. The fourth-quarter 2022 results are expected to reflect these trends.



Nevertheless, Sea Limited’s digital entertainment (Garena) business is likely to have benefited from stabilizing the player base of Free Fire.



The company’s e-commerce segment is also likely to have gained traction from a strong uptick in Shopee, its online shopping platform. Healthy buyer and seller engagement levels, as reflected by growing total time spent, bode well for Shopee in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, SeaMoney’s strengthening integration with Shopee is expected to have aided Sea’s digital financial services business.



Sea Limited’s accelerated cost savings initiatives, which include reduced marketing expenses at Shopee, particularly around shipping subsidies, are expected to have benefited profitability.



However, higher expenses related to the expansion of e-commerce services and continued efforts to integrate its mobile wallet services with the Shopee platform across different markets are expected to have negatively impacted profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Sea Limited has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Vertex VERX has an Earnings ESP of +11.11% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VERX shares have gained 12.8% in the past year. Vertex is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 8.



Micron MU has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Micron shares have declined 25% in the past year. MU is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 28.



OptimizeRx OPRX has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.



OptimizeRx shares have declined 54.1% in the past year. OPRX is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 8.





