Sea Limited (SE) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Sea Limited SE is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Mar 2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has been unchanged at 77 cents per share over the past 30 days. Sea Limited reported a loss of 53 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $1.67 billion, indicating 83.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, beating the same in the rest, the negative average being 23.28%.



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play for Q4 Results

Sea Limited’s digital entertainment (Garena) and e-commerce businesses are expected to have continued to capitalize on the coronavirus outbreak and the holiday season in the fourth quarter.



Garena is likely to have benefited from the continued popularity of Free Fire. Per Sensor Tower data, the game was the ninth top-grossing mobile game worldwide in December 2020.



Moreover, Free Fire was the sixth most-downloaded mobile game in December. It was also the fourth most-downloaded mobile game in November and October.



Markedly, Free Fire inked a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo as its brand ambassador. The attachment of this world famous soccer player with the game is expected to have attracted new players in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the company’s e-commerce segment is likely to have gained traction from a strong uptick in Shopee, its online shopping platform. Additionally, SeaMoney’s strengthening integration with Shopee is expected to have aided Sea’s digital financial services business.



However, higher expenses related to the expansion of e-commerce services, and continued efforts to integrate the company’s mobile wallet services with the Shopee platform across different markets, is expected to have negatively impacted profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

Key Q4 Developments

On Dec 4, Sea announced that it has been selected for the award of a license to operate a digital full bank in Singapore.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Sea Limited has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Autodesk ADSK has an Earnings ESP of +2.29% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



fubo TV FUBO has an Earnings ESP of +41.88% and is #3 Ranked.



Vail Resorts MTN has an Earnings ESP of +12.44% and a Zacks Rank #3.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK): Get Free Report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN): Free Stock Analysis Report



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.