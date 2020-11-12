Sea Limited (SE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Sea Limited SE is set to release third-quarter 2020 results on Nov 17.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has been unchanged at 60 cents per share over the past 30 days. Sea Limited reported a loss of 34 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $1.20 billion, indicating 57.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missing the same in the rest, the negative average being 8.46%.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Let’s see how things shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play for Q3 Results

Sea Limited’s digital entertainment (Garena) and e-commerce businesses are expected to have capitalized on the coronavirus outbreak in the second quarter.



Garena is likely to have benefited from the continued popularity of Free Fire. Per Sensor Tower data, the game was the third most-downloaded mobile game in September, globally. Overall Free Fire was the fifth most downloaded mobile game in third-quarter 2020.



The game’s immense fame can be attributed to coronavirus-led school closures amid lockdowns and social distancing.



Moreover, the company’s e-commerce segment is likely to have gained traction from a strong uptick in Shopee, its online shopping platform.



Markedly, gross orders totaled 615 million, up 150% year over year in the second quarter of 2020, a trend that most likely continued in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, SeaMoney’s strengthening integration with Shopee is expected to have aided Sea’s digital financial services business.



However, higher expenses related to expansion of e-commerce services and continued efforts to integrate the company’s mobile wallet services with the Shopee platform across different markets is expected to have negatively impacted profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Sea Limited has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering from the same sector as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



AudioEye AEYE has an Earnings ESP of +10.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NetApp NTAP has an Earnings ESP of +2.78% and is #3 Ranked.



Momo MOMO has an Earnings ESP of +5.41% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE): Free Stock Analysis Report



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Momo Inc. (MOMO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.