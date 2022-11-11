Sea Limited (SE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

Sea Limited SE is set to release its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 15.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for loss has been steady at 84 cents per share over the past 30 days, unchanged year over year.



The consensus mark for revenues is currently pegged at $3.06 billion, indicating 9.01% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while beating the same in the remaining, the negative earnings surprise being 23.51%.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play for Q3 Results

Sea Limited has been suffering from a challenging macroeconomic environment, raging inflation, rising interest rates, a strong U.S. dollar and a reversal of pandemic trends. The third-quarter 2022 results are expected to reflect these trends.



Nevertheless, Sea Limited’s digital entertainment (Garena) business is likely to have benefited from stabilizing the player base of Free Fire.



The company’s e-commerce segment is also likely to have gained traction from a strong uptick in Shopee, its online shopping platform. Increasing monthly active users and improving engagement reflected by growing total time spent are expected to have aided Shopee in the to-be-reported quarter.



Additionally, SeaMoney’s strengthening integration with Shopee is expected to have aided Sea’s digital financial services business.



Higher expenses related to the expansion of e-commerce services and continued efforts to integrate Sea Limited’s mobile wallet services with the Shopee platform across different markets are expected to have negatively impacted profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Sea Limited has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:



Cisco Systems CSCO has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cisco shares are down 27.9% year to date. CSCO is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 16.



Salesforce CRM has an Earnings ESP of +7.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Salesforce shares have declined 38.5% on a year-to-date basis. CRM is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 30.



Intuit INTU has an Earnings ESP of +3.15% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Intuit shares are down 37.3% year to date. INTU is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 29.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.