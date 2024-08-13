Sea Limited (SE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) reported $3.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.9%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.73 billion, representing a surprise of +4.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -22.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sea Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Quarterly paying users : 53 versus 49 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 53 versus 49 estimated by two analysts on average. Quarterly active users : 648 compared to the 609 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 648 compared to the 609 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Digital entertainment : $435.56 million compared to the $485.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year.

: $435.56 million compared to the $485.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.7% year over year. Revenue- Other Services : $30.70 million versus $31.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change.

: $30.70 million versus $31.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.6% change. Revenue- Digital Financial Services : $519.34 million versus $519.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.

: $519.34 million versus $519.93 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change. Revenue- E-Commerce : $2.82 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%.

: $2.82 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.67 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.5%. Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment : $302.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $287.09 million.

: $302.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $287.09 million. Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce : -$9.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.20 million.

: -$9.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.20 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated expenses : -$3.87 million compared to the -$6.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$3.87 million compared to the -$6.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Other Services : -$5.96 million versus -$14.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$5.96 million versus -$14.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services : $164.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $157.20 million.

Shares of Sea Limited have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

