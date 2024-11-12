Sea Limited (SE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) reported $4.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.6%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -8.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sea Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Quarterly paying users : 50 compared to the 53 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 50 compared to the 53 average estimate based on two analysts. Quarterly active users : 629 compared to the 646 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 629 compared to the 646 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Digital entertainment : $497.85 million compared to the $468.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year.

: $497.85 million compared to the $468.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.9% year over year. Revenue- E-Commerce : $3.18 billion compared to the $3.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.6% year over year.

: $3.18 billion compared to the $3.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +42.6% year over year. Revenue- Digital Financial Services : $615.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $535.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38%.

: $615.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $535.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +38%. Revenue- Other Services : $31.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.8%.

: $31.12 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $33.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.8%. Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment : $314.43 million compared to the $311.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $314.43 million compared to the $311.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce : $34.45 million versus $41.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $34.45 million versus $41.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated expenses : -$6.91 million versus -$60.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$6.91 million versus -$60.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Other Services : -$8.56 million compared to the -$10.01 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: -$8.56 million compared to the -$10.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services: $187.93 million compared to the $170.10 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Sea Limited have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

