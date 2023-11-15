Sea Limited (SE) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Sea Limited SE reported earnings of 6 cents per share in third-quarter 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 89.09%. The company reported earnings of 66 cents per share.



Revenues of $3.3 billion increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus estimate was pegged at $3.34 billion.



The company’s shares have declined 31.1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 40.8%.

Top-Line Details

Digital entertainment revenues of $592.2 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.59% and declined 33.7% year over year.

Free Fire remained one of the largest mobile games globally. The company witnessed hints of improvement in user retention and engagement, led by continued improvements in the game’s core user experience, features and content to ensure a more seamless gaming experience.



Quarterly active users (QAUs) reached 544.1 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s 568.2 million. The metric missed the consensus mark by 0.62%.



Quarterly paying users of 40.5 million marked a paying user ratio of 7.5% in the third quarter compared with 9.1% for the same period in 2022. The metric missed the consensus mark by 7.32%.



Average bookings per user in the reported quarter were 82 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1.2. Bookings were $447.9 million in third-quarter 2023 compared with the year-ago quarter’s $664.7 million.



E-commerce and other services revenues of $2.4 billion missed the consensus mark by 1.58% and increased 22.3% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



Sales of goods increased 5.1% year over year to $300.9 million in the third quarter of 2023.



Digital financial services revenues surged 36.5% year over year to $446.2 million. The figure missed the consensus estimate by 1.46%.

Operating Details

Gross profit increased 17.4% year over year to $1.4 billion in third-quarter 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was $35.2 billion compared with an EBITDA loss of $357.6 million in the year-ago quarter.



Digital Entertainment's adjusted EBITDA was $233.9 million compared with $289.8 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.24%.



E-commerce adjusted EBITDA declined $346.4 million compared with a loss of $495.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric missed the consensus mark by 18.76%.



Digital Financial Services' adjusted EBITDA was $165 million compared with a loss of $677.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The metric beat the consensus mark by 10.35%.

Balance Sheet

As of Sep 30, 2023, Sea had cash and cash equivalents of $3.21 billion compared with $3.52 billion as of Jun 30, 2023.

Sea Limited currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



