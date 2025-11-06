Sea Limited (SE) Q3 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 90.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $5.97 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 39.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Sea Limited metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Other Services' at $43.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +39.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Digital Financial Services' to come in at $969.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of +57.5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- E-Commerce' will reach $4.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of +31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Quarterly active users' to reach 682 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 629 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Quarterly paying users' of 64 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 50 .

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment' will reach $435.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $314.43 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce' reaching $207.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $34.45 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Financial Services' should come in at $263.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $187.93 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Sea Limited shares have recorded returns of -18.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.