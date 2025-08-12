Sea Limited (SE) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) reported revenue of $5.36 billion, up 37.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.99, the EPS surprise was -14.14%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Gross GMV - E-commerce : $29.8 million compared to the $28.6 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $29.8 million compared to the $28.6 million average estimate based on two analysts. Quarterly active users : 665 compared to the 664 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 665 compared to the 664 average estimate based on two analysts. Gross Orders - E-commerce : 3.3 billion compared to the 3.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: 3.3 billion compared to the 3.03 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Bookings - Digital Entertainment : $661.3 million versus $635.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $661.3 million versus $635.72 million estimated by two analysts on average. Quarterly paying users : 62 compared to the 60 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 62 compared to the 60 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Digital entertainment : $559.12 million compared to the $520.42 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $559.12 million compared to the $520.42 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue- E-Commerce : $3.77 billion compared to the $3.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.7% year over year.

: $3.77 billion compared to the $3.62 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.7% year over year. Revenue- Digital Financial Services : $882.81 million compared to the $799.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +70% year over year.

: $882.81 million compared to the $799.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +70% year over year. Revenue- Other Services : $46.48 million compared to the $36.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year.

: $46.48 million compared to the $36.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +51.4% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Digital Entertainment : $368.19 million compared to the $357.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $368.19 million compared to the $357.85 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- E-commerce : $227.69 million compared to the $248.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $227.69 million compared to the $248.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated expenses: $-8.14 million compared to the $-20.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Sea Limited performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Sea Limited have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

