Sea Limited (SE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Sea Limited SE is scheduled to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 13.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.73 billion, suggesting growth of 24% year over year.



The consensus mark for second-quarter earnings remained unchanged at 59 cents in the past 30 days, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 28.92%.



SE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in the remaining one, delivering an earnings surprise of 65.12%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Note

SE’s second-quarter performance is likely to have been driven by its expanding user base, strong content ecosystem, improving service qualities and robust e-commerce unit economics.



Its growing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities, competitive pricing and improvement in quality of services are expected to have been tailwinds in the to-be-reported quarter.



Growing investments in improving the quality of content on its platform and integrated logistics ability are expected to have contributed to SE’s performance in the said quarter.



SE benefits from the growing demand for logistics operations, which adds to reduced order costs. This is likely to have improved customers’ experience, driven by its courier delivery platform, SPX Express.



Expanding digital financial services to customers is likely to have driven user and revenue growth in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the exact case here.



Sea Limited has an Earnings ESP of +6.78% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Affirm AFRM has an Earnings ESP of +19.64% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Affirm’s shares have jumped 33.4% year to date. AFRM is set to release fourth-quarter 2024 results on Aug 28.



Ess Tech GWH has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present

Ess Tech’s shares have declined 40.8% year to date. GWH is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 14.

Snowflake SNOW has an Earnings ESP of +9.68% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Snowflake’s shares have plunged 38.9% year to date. SNOW is set to release second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug 21.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

