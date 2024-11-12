Sea Limited rises 20.3%

Sea Limited (SE) is up 20.3%, or $19.79 to $117.25.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SE:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 12, 2024
- Sea Limited reports Q3 EPS 24c, consensus 26c
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 11 – November 15, 2024
- Is SE a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Sea Limited price target raised to $96 from $84 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.