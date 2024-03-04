Sea Limited Rise In Pre-market After Q4 Results Surpass Analysts' View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Sea Limited (SE), a consumer internet company, are rising more than 11 percent in pre-market trading on Monday at $56.91 after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The company posted a net loss of $111.62 million or $0.19 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with net income of $422.84 million or $0.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Revenue for the quarter grew 4.8 percent to $3.62 billion from $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year. The consensus estimate was for $3.55 billion.

Sea Limited shares had closed at $51.05, up 5.21 percent on Friday. The stock has been trading in the range of $34.35 - $88.84 in the last 1 year.

