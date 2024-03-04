Sea Limited Q4 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up 15%

(RTTNews) - Consumer Internet company Sea Ltd. (SE) announced Monday a net loss of $111.62 million or $0.19 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to net income of $422.84 million or $0.72 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew 4.8 percent to $3.62 billion from $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion for the quarter.

