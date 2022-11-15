Sea Limited Q3 Results Top Estimates; Stock Up 15%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Consumer Internet company Sea Ltd. (SE) announced Tuesday that net loss excluding share-based compensation attributable to Sea's ordinary shareholders for the third quarter widened to $369.54 million or $0.66 per share from $450.05 million or $0.84 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew 17.4 percent to $3.16 billion from $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company currently expects bookings for digital entertainment to be between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion, down from the prior forecast range of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion.

