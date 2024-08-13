News & Insights

Sea Limited Q2 Net Income Declines - Quick Facts

August 13, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sea Limited (SE) reported second quarter total net income of $79.9 million, compared to $331.0 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.14 compared to $0.54. Total adjusted EBITDA was $448.5 million, compared to $510.0 million. Total revenue was $3.8 billion, up 23.0% year-on-year.

"With the strong results delivered in the first half and our outlook for the rest of the year, we expect that Shopee will become adjusted EBITDA positive from the third quarter," said Forrest Li, Sea's CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
