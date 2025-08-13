Sea Limited Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Sea Limited SE reported adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share in the second quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.14%. The company posted earnings of 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $5.3 billion increased 38.2% on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for the e-commerce and digital financial services segments. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.67%.

SE’s Q2 Top-Line Details

Digital Entertainment (Garena): Digital Entertainment revenues were $559.1 million, marking year-over-year growth of 28.4%. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in the active user base and a deepening of paying user penetration.



Quarterly active users were 664.8 million, up 2.6% year over year.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Sea Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Quarterly paying users of 61.8 million increased 17.8% year over year. The paying user ratio was 9.3% in the second quarter compared with 8.1% in the year-ago quarter.



Average bookings per user in the reported quarter were $0.99 compared with $0.83 in the year-ago quarter.



The Garena segment reported strong growth in the second quarter, with total bookings reaching $661.3 million, marking a 23.2% year-over-year increase.

E-commerce (Shopee): E-commerce service revenues totaled $3.8 billion, up 33.7% year over year, which includes GAAP marketplace revenues of $3.3 billion and GAAP product revenues of $0.5 billion.



GMV increased by 28.2% year on year to $29.8 billion in the second quarter.



Gross orders for the quarter reached 3.3 billion, representing a 28.6% year-over-year increase.



Shopee maintained its market leadership in Asia and Brazil, with average monthly active buyers increasing more than 30% year over year in the second quarter, much faster than the industry average growth rate.



Digital Financial Services (Rebranded to Monee): Digital Financial Services’ revenues surged 70% year over year to $882.8 million. The uptick was driven by strong growth in its loan book, which reached $6.9 billion, up 94%.



Non-performing loans over 90 days were stable at 1% of total consumer and SME loans in the reported quarter, indicating strong credit quality.



Sales of goods increased 34.4% year over year to $460.6 million in the second quarter.



Other Services, which encompass a mix of various business activities, increased 51.7% year over year to $44.8 million in the second quarter.

Sea Limited’s Operating Details

Gross profit increased 52.1% year over year to $2.41 billion in the second quarter. The company’s gross margin expanded 420 basis points (bps) year over year to 45.8%.



Sea Limited reported an adjusted EBITDA of $829.2 million in the quarter under review, up 84.9% year over year, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.8%, which expanded 400 bps.



Digital Entertainment's adjusted EBITDA rose 21.6% year over year to $368.2 million in the second quarter, from $302.8 million in the prior-year period.



E-commerce adjusted EBITDA reached $227.7 million in the second quarter, a significant turnaround from a loss of $9.2 million in the same period last year.



Digital Financial Services adjusted EBITDA increased 55% year over year to $255.3 million, up from $164.7 million in the prior-year period.

SE’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, SE had cash and cash equivalents of $2.17 billion compared with $2.18 billion as of March 31, 2025.



The company generated $1.62 billion in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter compared with $756.9 million in the previous quarter.

SE’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Sea Limited carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Vipshop VIPS, NetEase, Inc. NTES and Analog Devices ADI are some top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. While Vipshop sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, NetEase and Analog Devices carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Vipshop shares have gained 16.5% in the year-to-date period. VIPS is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14.



NetEase shares have jumped 46.8% in the year-to-date period. NTES is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14.



Analog Devices shares have returned 9.1% in the year-to-date period. ADI is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 20.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.