Sea Limited price target raised to $131 from $94 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Sea Limited (SE) to $131 from $94 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported strong Q3 results across all three major business lines, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

