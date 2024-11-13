Sea Limited price target raised to $125 from $110 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Sea Limited (SE) to $125 from $110 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm notes Sea is performing well and driving wins through aggression. Bernstein sees it as having the potential to drive further increase cash flows through strong execution.

