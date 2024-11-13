Sea Limited price target raised to $100 from $69 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen analyst John Blackledge raised the firm’s price target on Sea Limited (SE) to $100 from $69 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm updated its model following following a top line beat from Q3 results.

