Sea Limited Issues FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Sea Limited (SE) provided its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.

For the full year of 2020, the company currently expects adjusted revenue for digital entertainment to be between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion, and adjusted revenue for e-commerce to be between $1.7 billion and $1.8 billion.

