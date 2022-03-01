Markets
Sea Limited Guides FY22 Revenue - Quick Facts

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, consumer Internet company Sea Ltd. (SE) initiated its revenue guidance for both digital entertainment and e-commerce for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company currently expects revenue for digital finance to be between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion. Revenue for e-commerce is expected between $8.9 billion and $9.1 billion. The company also expects bookings for digital entertainment to be between $2.9 billion and $3.1 billion.

SE

