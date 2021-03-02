Sea Limited Guides FY21 Revenue - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, consumer Internet company Sea Ltd. (SE) initiated its revenue guidance for both digital entertainment and e-commerce for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company currently expects revenue for digital entertainment to be between $4.3 billion and $4.5 billion. Revenue for e-commerce is expected between $4.5 billion and $4.7 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.