Sea Limited downgraded to Reduce from Neutral at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities downgraded Sea Limited (SE) to Reduce from Neutral with a price target of $100, up from $80. The firm cites the recent rally in the shares for the downgrade. The company’s “triple-sided growth” in SeaMoney, Shopee, and Garena “shows potential to deliver returns for long-term growth,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.