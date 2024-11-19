Sea Limited downgraded to Reduce from Neutral at Phillip Securities

Phillip Securities downgraded Sea Limited (SE) to Reduce from Neutral with a price target of $100, up from $80. The firm cites the recent rally in the shares for the downgrade. The company’s “triple-sided growth” in SeaMoney, Shopee, and Garena “shows potential to deliver returns for long-term growth,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.
