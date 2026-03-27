Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (SE) Price Target Decreased by 22.25% to 143.43

The average one-year price target for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:SE) has been revised to $143.43 / share. This is a decrease of 22.25% from the prior estimate of $184.48 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $204.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 79.61% from the latest reported closing price of $79.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 499 owner(s) or 33.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SE is 0.64%, an increase of 24.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 383,196K shares. The put/call ratio of SE is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 38,759K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,090K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 69.99% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 25,863K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,053K shares , representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 30.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,452K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,709K shares , representing a decrease of 15.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 35.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,517K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,986K shares , representing an increase of 17.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 15,416K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,041K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SE by 25.30% over the last quarter.

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