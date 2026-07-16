A Sea Limited Billionaire Sold $4.4 Million in Stock but Kept Billions More

Key Points

The transaction involved 40,000 shares executed at a weighted average price of $110.94 on July 14 and July 15.

The sale reduced the insider's indirect equity holdings by 10% and represented a 0.18% decrease in their total direct and indirect stock position.

The disposition was conducted through a BVI entity and was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on September 4, 2025.

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COO Ye Gang disclosed a sale of 40,000 Class A ordinary shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) for about $4.4 million in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $4.4 million Shares sold 40,000 Post-transaction shares (total) 22.0 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) 21.6 million Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 360,000 Post-transaction value $2.45 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($110.94); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026 market close ($111.36).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

The sale was conducted indirectly through a BVI entity and exclusively involved Class A ordinary shares, leaving the insider's direct holdings of 21.6 million shares unchanged.

The sale was conducted indirectly through a BVI entity and exclusively involved Class A ordinary shares, leaving the insider's direct holdings of 21.6 million shares unchanged. Does this trade indicate a shift in management's outlook?

The disposition was pre-arranged through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on September 4, 2025, which suggests the transaction was a routine liquidity event rather than a discretionary response to recent company developments.

The disposition was pre-arranged through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established on September 4, 2025, which suggests the transaction was a routine liquidity event rather than a discretionary response to recent company developments. How does this move align with recent price action?

Shares of Sea Limited were priced at $111.36 as of the July 15, 2026 market close, following a 12-month period in which the consumer cyclical stock saw a -30% total return.

Shares of Sea Limited were priced at $111.36 as of the July 15, 2026 market close, following a 12-month period in which the consumer cyclical stock saw a -30% total return. What is the status of the insider's remaining equity?

Following the sale, Ye Gang retains a 4.0% ownership interest in the Singapore-based company, which operates in the specialty retail industry across Southeast Asia and Latin America.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-15) $111.36 Market Capitalization $68.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $25.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.6 billion

Company Snapshot

Sea Limited operates three core business segments: digital entertainment through its Garena platform offering online games and eSports events, e-commerce operations serving consumers across Southeast Asia and Latin America, and digital financial services providing payment and fintech solutions to its customer base.

The company generates revenue through multiple channels including in-game purchases and advertising within its digital entertainment platform, transaction fees and commissions from e-commerce marketplace operations, and service fees from its digital financial services offerings.

Sea Limited primarily serves digital-native consumers and merchants across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other emerging markets, with a particular focus on mobile-first users in developing economies seeking gaming entertainment, online shopping, and financial services.

Sea Limited is a diversified digital platform operator with a $68.2 billion market capitalization and TTM revenues of $25.2 billion, positioning it as a leading technology conglomerate in emerging markets. The company leverages its integrated ecosystem spanning entertainment, commerce, and fintech to capture multiple revenue streams while maintaining significant scale across geographically fragmented markets. Sea's competitive advantage derives from its multi-platform approach, deep regional expertise in Southeast Asia and Latin America, and ability to cross-monetize its user base across its three core business segments.

What this transaction means for investors

This filing shows a billionaire co-founder taking a sliver of pocket change off the table, so it’s not really a signal to chase. Ye scheduled the trade last September under a preset plan, and while $4.4 million sounds like a lot, it's a rounding error against his fortune: he still directly holds 21.6 million shares, roughly $2.4 billion worth, and keeps a 4% stake in the company he helped build. When someone this deeply invested sells a fraction of a percent on autopilot, it’s reasonable to view this as an example of personal financial planning, even with the stock down 30% over the past year.



He's also not the only insider selling small amounts lately, though all of it has run on plans set months ago while Sea itself buys back stock under a $1 billion program. Meanwhile, the business keeps outpacing the share price: first-quarter revenue jumped 47% to $7.1 billion, and adjusted EBITDA cleared $1 billion for the first time. CEO Forrest Li called 2026 a year to lean into growth. Second-quarter earnings due out next month will be the next big important signal to watch.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.