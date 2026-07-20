Sea Limited Is Up 30% Off Its March Low. An Insider Just Sold Another 40,000 Shares

Key Points

The insider sold 40,000 shares on July 16, 2026 and July 17, 2026, generating proceeds of about $4.2 million at a weighted average price of $105.61.

The disposal represents just 0.2% of the insider's total equity holdings and 11% of the shares held through the specific indirect entity.

The transaction was executed via a British Virgin Islands entity; the insider retains direct ownership of 21,636,405 shares.

The sale was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on September 4, 2025, indicating a scheduled liquidity event.

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Gang Ye, the COO of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), reported the sale of 40,000 Class A ordinary shares for approximately $4.2 million in an indirect transaction, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $4.2 million Shares sold 40,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 21,636,405 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 320,000 Post-transaction value $2.28 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($105.61); post-transaction value based on July 17, 2026 market close ($104.05).

Key questions

What was the structural nature of this transaction?

This was an indirect sale executed through a British Virgin Islands entity controlled by Ye. The activity was non-discretionary, occurring under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in late 2025 to manage equity holdings through a systematic schedule.

This was an indirect sale executed through a British Virgin Islands entity controlled by Ye. The activity was non-discretionary, occurring under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan established in late 2025 to manage equity holdings through a systematic schedule. How significant was the reduction in the insider's equity position?

The 40,000-share sale had a minimal impact on the insider's total exposure, reducing the overall stake by 0.2%. The vast majority of the insider's equity remains held directly, totaling over 21.6 million shares following the transaction.

The 40,000-share sale had a minimal impact on the insider's total exposure, reducing the overall stake by 0.2%. The vast majority of the insider's equity remains held directly, totaling over 21.6 million shares following the transaction. What is the company's current market profile?

Sea Limited is a Singapore-based firm operating in digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services with a market capitalization of $62.5 billion as of July 17, 2026.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $104.05 Market Capitalization $62.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $25.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.6 billion

Company Snapshot

Sea Limited operates a diversified digital platform ecosystem spanning digital entertainment through its Garena brand, e-commerce operations, and digital financial services across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other international markets.

The company generates revenue through multiple channels including in-game monetization and eSports events within its digital entertainment segment, transaction fees and marketplace commissions from e-commerce operations, and financial services offerings including digital payments and lending solutions.

Sea Limited serves a broad consumer base across emerging markets in Southeast Asia and Latin America, targeting mobile and PC gamers, online shoppers, and consumers seeking digital financial services in regions with high growth potential and expanding digital adoption.

Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator with significant scale, commanding a $62.5 billion market capitalization and generating $25.2 billion in TTM revenue across its integrated ecosystem. The company's competitive advantage derives from its diversified business model that leverages network effects across gaming, commerce, and fintech segments, combined with deep market penetration in high-growth emerging markets where digital adoption continues to accelerate. Sea Limited has established itself as a critical infrastructure provider in digital commerce and entertainment across Southeast Asia and Latin America.

What this transaction means for investors

Ye's BVI entity is working through a schedule set late last year, and the falling execution prices are just what the market handed it. The Sea co-founder's direct stake of more than 21.6 million shares, worth over $2.2 billion, hasn't moved through either sale, and trimming 0.2% of a position that size is a bookkeeping exercise for a billionaire. In other words, this isn’t something long-term investors should read too deeply into without any accelerated pace of selling.



The stock, meanwhile, has clawed back about 30% from its March low and still sits far below where it started the year. That gap is peculiar against the firm’s latest results: First-quarter revenue rose 47% to $7.1 billion as adjusted EBITDA topped $1 billion, and Shopee handled a record $37.3 billion in merchandise. The recovery off the March bottom will be important to watch. If the business keeps compounding at these rates, the rebound has room to run. If growth cools, however, a stock this far off its highs could find lower lows.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.