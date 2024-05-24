SEA Holdings Unveils Board Structure

SEA Holdings Ltd. (HK:0251) has released an update.

SEA Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within four key committees: Audit, Executive, Nomination, and Remuneration. The board includes Executive Directors such as Jesse Lu, the Chairman, and Lambert Lu, the CEO, among others, with several Independent Non-executive Directors like Wally Walujo Santoso. The company, based in Bermuda and listed under stock code 251, is structured to ensure corporate governance and accountability in its operations.

