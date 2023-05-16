Sea Falls After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd. (SE) shares are declining more than 12 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported first-quarter earnings that missed estimates.

The quarterly profit was $87.29 million or $0.15 per share compared to loss of $580.14 million or $1.04 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $0.39 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

The company said its provision for credit losses increased by 120.5 percent to $177.4 million in the first quarter from $80.5 million in the first quarter of last year.

Currently, shares are at $76.85, down 12.74 percent from the previous close of $88.07 on a volume of 4,863,207.

