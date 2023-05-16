News & Insights

Markets
SE

Sea Falls After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

May 16, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd. (SE) shares are declining more than 12 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company reported first-quarter earnings that missed estimates.

The quarterly profit was $87.29 million or $0.15 per share compared to loss of $580.14 million or $1.04 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for earnings of $0.39 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

The company said its provision for credit losses increased by 120.5 percent to $177.4 million in the first quarter from $80.5 million in the first quarter of last year.

Currently, shares are at $76.85, down 12.74 percent from the previous close of $88.07 on a volume of 4,863,207.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.