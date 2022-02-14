Sea Falls After India's Ban Of Free Fire Game

(RTTNews) - Sea Ltd (SE) shares are trading more than 13 percent lower on Monday morning after India banned Sea's Free Fire and other 53 Chinese apps citing security concerns. The ban includes apps of Alibaba, Tencent, NetEase, and other rebranded versions. According to reports, India had accounted for around 3 percent of Sea's mobile gaming net sales last year.

The shares have been on a bearish trend, since the first week of February.

Currently, shares are at $134.68, down 14.91 percent from the previous close on a volume of 5,749,001. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $119.41-$472.70 on a volume of 7,496,845.

