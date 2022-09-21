Markets

Sea CEO's distress call will make tech waves

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) -Candour is often welcome during times of distress. Forrest Li, the chief executive of Singapore's Sea, is not mincing his words as he sounds the alarm at his $26 billion e-commerce to video-games outfit. In a Sept. 15 internal memo seen by Breakingviews, he candidly admits that Sea will not be able to raise external funds and lays out a plan to achieve "self-sufficiency", or positive operating cash flow, within 12 to 18 months. Companies from Meta to Alibaba are emphasising  financial discipline amid a slowing global economy. 

Sea's message is eye-catching, nonetheless. In March, Li had defended the company's strategy to spend on growth rather than focus on profitability to placate shareholders, according to Bloomberg. The shift in tone follows reports of massive job cuts, a retreat from Latin America as well as a 150% jump in second-quarter operating loss, to $837 million, from a year earlier. Since the start of the year, Sea's New York stock has plunged nearly 75%.

Cash-burning peers in the region like Grab should take note. Losses are widening at the $11 billion super-app as it continues to invest in fintech. Sea’s distress signal is a wake-up call. (By Robyn Mak)

