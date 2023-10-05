(SE) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) closed the most recent trading day at $42.12, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.12%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 6.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.55, showcasing a 183.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.24 billion, reflecting a 10.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $13.17 billion. These totals would mark changes of +293.02% and +16.26%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.95% lower. Right now, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.77. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 36.54 for its industry.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

