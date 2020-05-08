SE Asia Stocks-Vietnam jumps on hopes of economy activity reviving; Philippines falls

By Pranav A K

May 8 (Reuters) - Vietnamese stocks jumped 2% on Friday on news that the Southeast Asian country was on course to revive its economy much sooner than most others,while Philippines was weighed down by telecom companies.

Hanoi claimed it was successful in containing the virus as it reported a relatively small 288 cases and zero deaths. It is now positioning itself as a safe place to do business, with local firms expecting a surge in foreign investment.

Vietnamese shares .VNI closed up 2.2%, their highest level since March 11. The index gained 5.8% for the week, their best week since April 10.

Industrial companies Saigon Machinery Spare Parts SMA.HM and Ben Thanh Trading & Service BTT.HM jumped about 7% each and led gains in the benchmark.

Philippine equities .PSI pared early gains to finish 0.6% lower, after rising 0.3% in the previous session.

Brokerage SB Equities pointed to profit taking in the region as investors looked ahead to first-quarter earnings and the government's quarantine plans post May 15.

Pressuring the index, the country's largest mobile network operator Globe Telecom GLO.PS fell 2.4% and telecommunications provider PLDT Inc TEL.PS dropped 1.6%.

Singapore shares .STI reversed early gains to end nearly flat after index heavyweights, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI and Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI, reported dismal results.

The city-state's second-largest lender posted its lowest quarterly profit in seven years, while the airlines forecast an annual net loss for the first time ever. Their shares ended flat after a volatile trading session.

Indonesian shares .JKSE closed nearly 0.3% lower as the COVID-19 pandemic showed no signs of abating in the country.

"Jakarta is concerned about the total economic hit that Indonesia will suffer from the outbreak," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"It lacks enough technicians and equipment to increase testing and the Finance Minister this week said all of the gains of the past decade could be wiped out."

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2591.88

2591.6

0.01

Bangkok

1266.02

1257.98

0.64

Manila

5621.94

5653.16

-0.55

Jakarta

4597.43

4608.79

-0.25

Kuala Lumpur

1382.31

1376.93

0.39

Ho Chi Minh

813.73

796.54

2.16

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2591.88

3222.83

-19.58

Bangkok

1266.02

1579.84

-19.86

Manila

5621.94

7,815.26

-28.06

Jakarta

4597.43

6,299.54

-27.02

Kuala Lumpur

1382.31

1588.76

-12.99

Ho Chi Minh

813.73

960.99

-15.32

