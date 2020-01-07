SE Asia Stocks-Tumble as Mideast tensions rise after Iran attacks U.S. forces

By Sameer Manekar

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets plunged on Wednesday, as investors turned risk averse due to rising tensions in the Middle East after Iran fired rockets at U.S. forces in Iraq.

Singapore's benchmark index .STI declined as much as 1.7%, marking its worst fall in a session in more than five months.

Losses in blue-chip stocks dragged the index, with heavyweights DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI and Jardine Matheson Holdings JARD.SI losing 1.5% and 0.7%.

Tehran's missile attack early on Wednesday was in retaliation to the U.S. drone strike last week that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

"Retaliatory action taken by Iran in the face of the on-going U.S.-Iran tensions sets the market's risk aversion interest on fire," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG Asia said.

"With expectations of further friction from here, investors are appearing to be pricing for an all-out war."

In broader Asia, MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was 1% lower shortly after China's share markets began trading. MKTS/GLOB

The Philippine bourse .PSI fell most in over three weeks, with financials and consumer sectors weighing on the index. BDO Unibank BDO.PS slipped 1.3% and consumer food firm Universal Robina Corp URC.PS fell 3.1%.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE were down 1%, dragged by heavyweights like Public Bank PUBM.KL and Petronas Chemicals Group PCGB.KL, which lost 1% and 0.8% each.

Banking and consumer sectors suffered heavy losses in the Indonesian equities .JKSE, which hit its lowest in three weeks. An index measuring the country's 45 most liquid stocks .JKLQ45 dropped up to 1%.

Bank Rakyat Indonesia BBRI.JK was down 0.5% and Unilever Indonesia UNVR.JK 0.9%.

Thai benchmark index .SETI lost as much as 1.5%, with Airports of Thailand AOT.BK declining 1.7% and Kasikornbank Pcl KBANK.BK falling 2.5%.

Real estate and financials weighed on Vietnam stocks .VNI, with Vinhomes Jsc VHM.HM and Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam VCB.HM losing 1.1% and 1.3%.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0323 GMT

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3225.73

3247.86

-0.68

Bangkok

1562.46

1585.23

-1.44

Manila

7756.49

7840.7

-1.07

Jakarta

6244.08

6279.346

-0.56

Kuala Lumpur

1595.37

1611.04

-0.97

Ho Chi Minh

952.03

958.88

-0.71

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3225.73

3222.83

0.09

Bangkok

1562.46

1579.84

-1.10

Manila

7756.49

7,815.26

-0.75

Jakarta

6244.08

6,299.54

-0.88

Kuala Lumpur

1595.37

1588.76

0.42

Ho Chi Minh

952.03

960.99

-0.93

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

