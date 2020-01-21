SE Asia Stocks-Trade subdued ahead of holidays, WHO meeting on virus outbreak

By Soumyajit Saha

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were little changed on Wednesday, while trading was thin as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of Lunar New Year holidays and a World Health Organisation (WHO) meeting on the virus outbreak in China.

The WHO will consider whether to designate the outbreak an international public health emergency. Chinese officials said 440 people were confirmed infected, with nine deaths.

Markets are watching for further developments in the fight to contain the coronavirus and any decision by the WHO will affect risk sentiment, KGI Securities' analyst Joel Ng said.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE snapped two sessions of losses, helped by gains in financials.

Bank Central Asia BBCA.JK and Bank Mandiri (Persero) BMRI.JK gained 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively.

The country's central bank said it targets the economy to grow at 5.1% to 5.5% this year, a slight increase from 2019, and will continue with accommodative monetary policy to support growth.

Separately, a senior central bank official said it was prepared to support stability of the rupiah IDR=ID currency through market intervention amid heightened risk from the virus outbreak in China.

Vietnam's benchmark touched a two-month high as financial shares rallied.

Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam BID.HM rose 0.7% and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade CTG.HM gained 1.4%.

European Union lawmakers gave initial backing on Tuesday for a free trade agreement struck with Vietnam, the bloc's most comprehensive such pact with a developing country.

Malaysian stocks .KLSE edged higher ahead of the central bank's overnight policy rate decision, where it is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, government data showed that December's consumer price index rose 1% from a year earlier, as expected, driven by expansion in all but two sectors tracked by the index.

Hospital operator IHH Healthcare IHHH.KL rose 2.5%, while medical device maker Top Glove Corp TPGC.KL was 5.7% higher.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0318 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3245.34

3247.17

-0.06

Bangkok

1576.11

1574.94

0.07

Manila

7452.23

7466.65

-0.19

Jakarta

6255.253

6238.153

0.27

Kuala Lumpur

1589.72

1587.33

0.15

Ho Chi Minh

988.95

986.37

0.26

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3245.34

3222.83

0.70

Bangkok

1576.11

1579.84

-0.24

Manila

7452.23

7,815.26

-4.65

Jakarta

6255.253

6,299.54

-0.70

Kuala Lumpur

1589.72

1588.76

0.06

Ho Chi Minh

988.95

960.99

2.91

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.