SE Asia Stocks-Subdued as OPEC+ deal fails to lift sentiment amid coronavirus worries

By Arundhati Dutta

April 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Monday, as an agreement by OPEC and its allies to slash oil output did little to calm investors plagued by the incessant spread of the new coronavirus, while Philippine shares rose on hopes of policy easing.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the pandemic. O/R

"Across market, the bigger issue remains demand as COVID-19 shocks continue to linger while the cut also takes place from a markedly higher production level prior to the price war," Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG, said in a note.

Indonesia reported the biggest daily jump in the coronavirus infections on Friday, while the Philippines recorded its highest single-day death toll.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE see-sawed in early trade and were last down 0.5%. Financials were the top drags, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk BBCA.JK shedding 1.3%.

Indonesia on Sunday imposed curbs on public transport ahead of the annual exodus to home villages that marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Philippine shares .PSI rose as much as 1.2%, aided by gains in conglomerates such as Ayala Land ALI.PS and GT Capital Holdings GTCAP.PS.

The central bank governor on Sunday said another 200 basis point cut in the reserve requirement ratio was "forthcoming" and signalled more cuts in its policy interest rate to counter the impact from the pandemic.

Vietnamese equities .VNI climbed as much as 1.3%, led by financials. Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank VPB.HM jumped 7%.

Singapore .STI and Malaysia .KLSE were little changed. Malaysia extended movement and travel restrictions on Friday for another two weeks until April 28.

Thai shares .SETI were almost flat, with Airports of Thailand Pcl AOT.BK falling more than 5%.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0339 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2569.53

2571.32

-0.07

Bangkok

1228.56

1228.03

0.04

Manila

5534.7

5510.83

0.43

Jakarta

4625.67

4649.079

-0.50

Kuala Lumpur

1358.91

1357.5

0.10

Ho Chi Minh

768.04

757.94

1.33

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2569.53

3222.83

-20.27

Bangkok

1228.56

1579.84

-22.24

Manila

5534.7

7,815.26

-29.18

Jakarta

4625.67

6,299.54

-26.57

Kuala Lumpur

1358.91

1588.76

-14.47

Ho Chi Minh

768.04

960.99

-20.08

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.