SE Asia Stocks-Slump on U.S.-China tensions over coronavirus

By Nikhil Subba

May 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell sharply on Monday as risk sentiment turned sour after U.S. officials tried to pin blame for the coronavirus pandemic on China, stoking worries of fresh tensions between the world's top two economies.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, doubling down on Washington's pressure on China over the virus' origin as U.S. deaths and economic damage mount.

The accusation came after Donald Trump's threat late last week of retaliatory measures against China as punishment for the outbreak, once again sparking tariff fears that rattled markets through much of the last two years.

"Trade war clouds once again loom ominously on the horizon as the hawks in the U.S. administration are poking the trade war hornet's nest, while putting China in the crosshairs accusing the Wuhan lab as the epicentre of COVID-19," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note.

"Rekindling a dormant U.S.-China trade war will likely make any economic improvement exponentially more difficult."

In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares .PSI slumped as much as 3.5% in their biggest intraday fall since April 16, after a survey showed manufacturing activity contracted in April.

Property developer SM Investments Corp SM.PS declined up to 5.8%, while food and beverage company Universal Robina Corp URC.PS fell 3.5%.

Singapore shares .STI tumbled as much as 3.3%, their sharpest intraday drop since March 30.

Industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries SCIL.SI dropped nearly 5%, while Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI slid more than 4%.

Malaysian shares .KLSE shed as much as 2.3%, their worst in six weeks, ahead of March trade data.

Telecommunications conglomerate Axiata Group AXIA.KL fell 4.8%, while Digi.com DSOM.KL lost more than 3%.

Meanwhile, the Thai stock market .SETI was closed for a national holiday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0331 GMT

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

2560.81

2624.23

-2.42

Manila

5532.59

5700.71

-2.95

Jakarta

4611.709

4716.403

-2.22

Kuala Lumpur

1379.06

1407.78

-2.04

Ho Chi Minh

767.74

769.11

-0.18

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

2560.81

3222.83

-20.54

Bangkok

1301.66

1579.84

-17.61

Manila

5532.59

7,815.26

-29.21

Jakarta

4611.709

6,299.54

-26.79

Kuala Lumpur

1379.06

1588.76

-13.20

Ho Chi Minh

767.74

960.99

-20.11

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

