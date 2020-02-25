SE Asia Stocks-Slightly higher as markets stabilise, virus fears linger

By Soumyajit Saha

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended marginally higher on Tuesday after a selloff in the previous session, even as concerns over the rapid spread of the coronavirus remained.

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Afghanistan and Iraq reported their first cases, while South Korea, which has the most virus cases outside China, said it aims to test more than 200,000 members of a church at the centre of a surge in the infections.

"I don't think this (rise in markets) has got any longevity," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"It's what I call a dead cat bounce... that I think will run out of steam very quickly against the bigger global backdrop."

Indonesia was an exception, with the benchmark index .JKSE closing at its lowest in over 15 months weighed down by losses in the consumer and resources sector.

Chemicals maker Chandra Asri Petrochemical TPIA.JK fell 9.5%, while cigarette maker Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna HMSP.JK dropped 2.4%.

Malaysian shares .KLSE, which closed at an over eight-year low on Monday amid political turmoil, ended 0.7% higher, helped by gains in the banking and healthcare sectors.

Lender Malayan Banking MBBM.KL rose 1% and hospitals operator IHH Healthcare IHHH.KL gained 1.6%.

Singapore stocks .STI snapped three straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in benchmark heavyweights Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp OCBC.SI and Capitaland Ltd CATL.SI.

Thai stocks .SETI ended slightly higher, recovering from an over three-year low hit earlier in the session.

"The Thai market is very volatile today, with news from external fronts being followed. Going ahead, I think a lot depends on the developments in the COVID-19 outbreak," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital Thailand.

The Philippine bourse was closed on account of a public holiday.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3158.24

3142.2

0.51

Bangkok

1439.1

1435.56

0.25

Jakarta

5787.138

5807.05

-0.34

Kuala Lumpur

1500.88

1490.06

0.73

Ho Chi Minh

909.67

903.34

0.70

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3158.24

3222.83

-2.00

Bangkok

1439.1

1579.84

-8.91

Manila

7187.44

7,815.26

-8.03

Jakarta

5787.138

6,299.54

-8.13

Kuala Lumpur

1500.88

1588.76

-5.53

Ho Chi Minh

909.67

960.99

-5.34

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;))

