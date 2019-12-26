SE Asia Stocks-Singapore trims losses on trade optimism; Philippines falls most

By Sameer Manekar

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Singaporean shares pared early losses and ended flat on Thursday, looking past a surprise fall in November manufacturing activity as lingering optimism around the "phase one" of U.S.-China trade deal raised hopes of a turnaround in the sector.

Meanwhile, the Philippine bourse led losses in the region weighed down by blue chip stocks, as trading in most Southeast Asian equity markets remained subdued on account of the year-end holidays.

Singapore's benchmark index .STI recovered from its losses earlier in the session to finish nearly flat, shrugging off a 9.3% fall in its manufacturing activity in November from a year earlier, marking its biggest drop in four years.

"We are cautiously optimistic that global macro stabilization anchored by expected completion of the U.S.-China "Phase 1" trade deal could lead to improvement in global economic backdrop for next year, which could give Singapore's manufacturing and export sectors the necessary boost for 2020," UOB said in a note.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there will be a signing ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal agreed to this month.

Industrial conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings JARD.SI gained 0.9%, while Hongkong Land Holdings HKLD.SI lost 0.9%.

The Philippine bourse .PSI trimmed its losses from earlier in the session to finish 0.4% lower.

Heavyweights Ayala Land ALI.PS and SM Investments Corp SM.PS lost 1.8% and 2%, respectively, while Ayala Corp AC.PS gained 2.7%.

The index had gained nearly 3% over its previous two trading sessions.

Thai stocks .SETI rose on the back of industrial and energy sectors, posting its second consecutive session of gains.

Heavyweights Airports of Thailand AOT.BK and PTT PCL PTT.BK were among the top performers, adding 1% and 0.6%, respectively.

Indonesian shares .JKSE were lifted by gains in the consumer and financial firms, with Unilever Indonesia UNVR.JK and Bank Central Asia BBCA.JK rising 1.9% and 0.3%, respectively.

Malaysia's benchmark index .KLSE edged lower, while Vietnam stocks .VNI lost 0.2%, dragged by heavy losses in financials.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3222.99

3221.67

0.04

Bangkok

1579.03

1573

0.38

Manila

7842.28

7872.6

-0.39

Jakarta

6319.443

6305.91

0.21

Kuala Lumpur

1603.55

1604.23

-0.04

Ho Chi Minh

958.59

960.92

-0.24

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3222.99

3068.76

5.03

Bangkok

1579.03

1563.88

0.97

Manila

7842.28

7,466.02

5.04

Jakarta

6319.443

6,194.50

2.02

Kuala Lumpur

1603.55

1690.58

-5.15

Ho Chi Minh

958.59

892.54

7.40

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

