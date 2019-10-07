SE Asia Stocks-Singapore tracks Wall Street gains, most others little changed

By Soumyajit Saha

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks .STI snapped three sessions of losses to gain on Monday, while most other southeast Asian stock markets were little changed in thin volumes as markets in China and Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday.

Gains in financial and telecommunication sectors helped the city-state rise, with lender DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI gaining 1% and Singapore Telecommunications STEL.SI up 1.3%.

"Singapore is reacting in response to the strength in the U.S. markets on Friday," Linus Loo, head of research at Lim & Tan Securities said.

U.S. markets rose on Friday after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to the lowest in almost 50 years, easing slowdown concerns.

Investors in broader southeast Asia were cautious after Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials have narrowed down the list of topics they were willing to negotiate on in talks slated to begin on Thursday.

"There is caution in the market given the disappointing results to talks in the past," Linus added.

Thai shares .SETI advanced, helped by gains in banking and energy stocks. Lender Kasikornbank KBANK.BK advanced 1.7%, while oil explorer PTT Exploration and Production PTTEP.BK gained 1.3%.

Thailand's central bank governor on Friday said the bank is ready to take policy action if needed, adding that it would further relax rules on capital outflows in the face of a strong baht.

Meanwhile, Indonesian stocks .JKSE fell, dragged down by losses in consumer and resources sectors.

Consumer goods maker Unilever Indonesia UNVR.JK lost 1.8%, while cement maker Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa INTP.JK was down 2.8%.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0418 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3098.74

3078.36

0.66

Bangkok

1609.44

1605.96

0.22

Manila

7715.85

7704.6

0.15

Jakarta

6040.785

6061.252

-0.34

Kuala Lumpur

1558.98

1557.67

0.08

Ho Chi Minh

988.18

987.59

0.06

Change so far in 2019

Market

Current

End 2018

Pct Move

Singapore

3098.74

3068.76

0.98

Bangkok

1609.44

1563.88

2.91

Manila

7715.85

7,466.02

3.35

Jakarta

6040.785

6,194.50

-2.48

Kuala Lumpur

1558.98

1690.58

-7.78

Ho Chi Minh

988.18

892.54

10.72

