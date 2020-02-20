SE Asia Stocks-Singapore, Thai lead declines as investors weigh virus impact

By Arundhati Dutta

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand and Singapore led declines in Southeast Asia on Thursday amid concerns that the coronavirus epidemic is yet to be contained and over its economic impact, despite Chinese stimulus measures to cushion the strain of the outbreak.

Economies of Singapore and Thailand have suffered from the epidemic, with Singapore lowering its 2020 growth forecast and Thailand flagging a slump in tourist numbers this year.

China reported a large drop in new coronavirus cases but that came along with a jump in infections in South Korea, two apparent deaths in Japan and researchers finding that the virus spreads more easily than previously believed.

As widely expected, China cut its benchmark lending rate on Thursday to support its virus-hit economy. Leading declines in the region, Thai shares .SETI slumped as much as 1.4% to their lowest since Nov. 22, 2016.

The Airports Of Thailand AOT.BK, the biggest laggard in the index, tumbled up to 8% after the airport operator flagged a 5% decrease in full-year revenue as a fallout of the virus.

Thailand's bleak outlook for 2020 economic growth was also adding to woes, according to Mongkol Puangpetra, Head of Research at KTB Securities (Thailand).

Singaporean stocks .STI dropped as much as 0.6%, with financials posting heavy losses. United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI and DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI declined up to 0.9% and 0.8% respectively.

"It's risk-off today. Concerns about the coronavirus are surfacing again," said Linus Loo, Head of Research at Lim & Tan Securities.

Last week, DBS Group had flagged a 2% reduction in full-year revenue due to the virus impact, which was keeping markets cautious about buying-in financial stocks, according to Loo.

Indonesian stocks .JKSE were trading flat ahead of the central bank's policy decision, while the Malaysian index .KLSE was also subdued.

On the upside, the Philippine index .PSI gained as much as 0.9%, with big-cap conglomerates SM Investments SM.PS and Ayala Land ALI.PS adding up to 2% and 1%, respectively.

For Asian Companies click;

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0515 GMT

STOCK MARKETS

Change on the day

Market

Current

Previous close

Pct Move

Singapore

3197.32

3213.71

-0.51

Bangkok

1493.4

1505.54

-0.81

Manila

7462.83

7396.94

0.89

Jakarta

5935.434

5928.791

0.11

Kuala Lumpur

1533.94

1534.16

-0.01

Ho Chi Minh

931.68

928.76

0.31

Change so far in 2020

Market

Current

End 2019

Pct Move

Singapore

3197.32

3222.83

-0.79

Bangkok

1493.4

1579.84

-5.47

Manila

7462.83

7,815.26

-4.51

Jakarta

5935.434

6,299.54

-5.78

Kuala Lumpur

1533.94

1588.76

-3.45

Ho Chi Minh

931.68

960.99

-3.05

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

